Alleged Footage of Brand New Russian Gunship Operating in Syria Surfaces Online

A video purportedly showing the Mi-28NM gunship, operating in tandem with a Russian military Mi-24 in Syria's Hama province, has surfaced online.
In the footage, which has yet to be verified or commented on by the Russian Defence Ministry, the new helicopter, distinguishable by its unique ball-shaped radar installed above its main rotor, is seen making repeated passes over a local settlement thought to contain Nusra*-affiliated militants.
#RuAF Mi-28NM operates in #Hama, #Syria, for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ubc13YWYTr— Syria frontlines (@SyriaWarReports) March 22, 2019
A second unverified video shows the pair of helicopters striking a ground target.
Russian media citing military sources reported on the deployment of the Mi-28NM attack helicopter to Syria for field testing last week.
The first test batch of the new all-weather, day-night two-seater helicopters is expected to start delivery to the Defence Ministry next month. Developed in the early 1980s, the Mi-28 design has seen multiple upgrades during its service life, and is operated by the Russian, Algerian and Iraqi militaries.
*Aka al-Qaeda in Syria, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
