Russian MoD Releases VIDEO of Su-27 Fighter Jets Shadowing US Strategic Bombers

Within the last 24 hours, Russian fighter jets reacted twice to air manoeuvres of American military aircraft - the measures were taken to prevent the US bombers from flying close to the Russian state border.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released a video showing a Su-27 fighter jet escort B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

The footage follows a statement released by Russian MoD earlier in the day stating that the Russian fighters had spotted two US planes flying at "a considerable distance from the Russian state border." After that, the aircraft were escorted by Russian Su-27 fighter jets.

Since 2014, US and NATO planes have been frequently spotted flying close to Russia's borders, according to a report by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO.