WATCH Russian Su-35S Use Flares to Avoid 'Enemy Fire' in Syria

A number of Mi-8 military transport helicopters also took part in the exercise along with the warplanes.

Several Russian Sukhoi Su-35 supermaneuverable fighter aircraft took off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in a military exercise which involved dealing with various dangerous situations that may arise during the pilots’ mission in the war-torn country.

A video uploaded on YouTube by the Russian Defense Ministry’s TV Zvezda channel shows the deadly birds soar through the air and deploy flares while attempting to avoid simulated enemy fire.

