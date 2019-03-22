France Tests New Anti-Tank Missile in Arctic Conditions (VIDEO)

European missile maker MBDA has released a video showing its new 'Missile Moyenne Portee' (MMP) anti-tank weapon in action against a fast-moving light vehicle, an armoured unit and a makeshift fortification in Arctic conditions.
The field testing, conducted by the French Army, which took place at the Vidsel firing range in northern Sweden, was undertaken to test the system's effectiveness in temperatures between —15 and —30 degrees, and was deemed "a complete success" by the manufacturer.
In a press statement, MBDA said that testing had "confirmed the robustness of the equipment used in extreme conditions of negative temperatures," and complemented earlier weather testing in extreme heat in Djibouti last year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)