US Army Certifies Northrop Grumman to Compete to Develop Electromagnetic Weapons

"Our work… will help ensure our Army forces can rapidly identify, develop and leverage the full range of CEMA [Cyber Electromagnetic Activities] effects necessary to deter, deny and prevail on the battlefield," Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Vice President Ginger Wierzbanowski said in the release.
The contract will enable the US Army to procure an entire range of cyber electromagnetic activities aimed at advancing the force’s lethality in non-kinetic engagements across warfare domains, the release said.
READ MORE: China Mulls Installing Electromagnetic Catapults on First Aircraft Carrier
Potential electromagnetic weapons include microwaves that can pass through walls undetected and kill, laser and sound weapons, as well as yet-to-be-developed devices that can read the human mind, according to published reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)