US Army Certifies Northrop Grumman to Compete to Develop Electromagnetic Weapons

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army has selected Northrop Grumman as one of multiple companies to compete for orders issued in a $982 million effort to develop a range of offensive electromagnetic weapons, the defence contractor announced in a press release.

"Our work… will help ensure our Army forces can rapidly identify, develop and leverage the full range of CEMA [Cyber Electromagnetic Activities] effects necessary to deter, deny and prevail on the battlefield," Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Vice President Ginger Wierzbanowski said in the release.

Northrop Grumman pointed out that an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a ceiling of $982 million will fund the project.

The contract will enable the US Army to procure an entire range of cyber electromagnetic activities aimed at advancing the force’s lethality in non-kinetic engagements across warfare domains, the release said.

Potential electromagnetic weapons include microwaves that can pass through walls undetected and kill, laser and sound weapons, as well as yet-to-be-developed devices that can read the human mind, according to published reports.