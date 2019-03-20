Register
15:02 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400 air defece systems

    Turkish Media Reveals First Deployment Site of Russian-Made S-400s

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 51

    Turkey has remained committed to the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems despite US threats to impose sanctions on Ankara or freeze the sale of American-built F-35 fighter jets.

    The Russian-made S-400s purchased by Turkey would first be deployed at the Mürted Air Base, formerly known as Akinci Air Base, located northwest of Ankara, Yeni Safak reported, citing military sources.

    READ MORE: 'Big Problem': Bolton Blasts Turkey's Refusal to Abandon S-400 Deal With Russia

    According to the media outlet, the base will become the main centre for the dispatch of Russian air defences, but later the S-400s may be moved to other regions.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Turkey's S-400 Purchase Poses a ‘National Security Problem’ to NATO, Media Claims
    In addition, the Ministry of National Defence and the General Staff are planning to send a delegation of 100 people to Azerbaijan to examine S-300 PMU2 missile defence systems this year, before heading to Russia where Turkish troops will be trained to operate the S-400s ahead of the system’s deployment by October.

    Ankara and Moscow inked a $2.5 billion contract on the delivery of four battalion sets of S-400s to Turkey in 2017 in a move that’s been strongly criticised by the United States. Washington has pressured Ankara to abandon the deal with Russia, offering as an alternative its Patriot air defence systems.

    Turkey has, however, turned down the $3.5 billion offer, saying that it may buy US-made systems in the future, but refused to cancel the S-400 purchase as a precondition.

    READ MORE: Turkey Won't Resell Russian S-400 Systems – Erdogan's AK Party

    In response, Pentagon spokesperson Charlie Summers warned Turkey of “grave consequences” in terms of military relationship with the United States and threatened with depriving Ankara of US-built F-35 fighter jets.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Scholar Suggests Russia's S-400 Could Spark US-Turkey Political, Military Crises
    Shortly after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit back by saying that the S-400s were not connected to the “security of NATO, the United States, or the F-35 in any way”.

    Washington has consistently threatened to impose sanctions on Ankara under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a 2017 law adopted in response to Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, if Turkey went ahead with the S-400 acquisition.

    The US has been concerned over the fact that Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400s along with F-35s might provide Russian experts with key insights into sensitive information related to the fighter jet’s technology. 

    Related:

    'Big Problem': Bolton Blasts Turkey's Refusal to Abandon S-400 Deal With Russia
    Turkey's S-400 Purchase Poses ‘National Security Problem’ to NATO, Media Claims
    S-400 Air Defence Systems Go on Combat Duty in Russia's Westernmost Region
    Scholar Suggests Russia's S-400 Could Spark US-Turkey Political, Military Crises
    Tags:
    Patriot missile, air defense systems, sanctions, f-35, S-400 deal, S-400, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United States, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse