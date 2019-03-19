Register
10:22 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    Germany Plans to Cut Military Budget in Spite of US Calls to Reach NATO Target

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    290

    Berlin’s failure to meet the alliance’s agreement to spend 2% of GDP on defence has been a source of tension between Germany and the US. Angela Merkel earlier pledged to boost military spending up to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2024. But the budget plan, introduced in Berlin, suggests that the expenditures will be decreasing after a rise next year.

    German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has presented the country’s budget plan for the next several years allocating an extra $2.4 billion for military spending in 2020. This means the share of defence expenditures will increase to 1.37 percent of GDP and closer to NATO’s 2 percent target. However, after what the ministry described as a "notable increase," the expenditure share will be rolling back to 1.25 percent of GDP, or $50.2 billion by 2023. 

    The Ministry of Finance has justified its budget planning due to the worsening economic prospects, the German outlet Spiegel reports. Apart from military spending, the ministry is also planning to gradually cut its spending on development aid from $11.6 billion in 2020 to $10.8 billion in 2023.

    READ MORE: Germany Considers Massive Military Spending Increase Amid Hardware Crisis

    This draft bill, which is due to be adopted by the government on 20 March, goes against German Chancellor Angela Merkel's earlier pledge to increase German defence spending to 1.5 percent by 2024. The issue of meeting the alliance’s spending arrangement remains a stumbling block between Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union and its coalition partner, the Social Democrats, as well as a major irritant in ties between the US and the European powerhouse.

    The news has prompted US Ambassador Richard Grenell to lambast Germany's financial planning, steering Berlin away from reaching the NATO quota. He pointed out that NATO member states have clearly agreed to move to the 2 percent target by 2024 and not away from it.

    “The fact that the German government is considering even reducing its already unacceptable contributions to military readiness is a disturbing signal from Germany to its 28 NATO allies”, he said as cited by the German news agency DPA.

    Both US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg have called on allies in the bloc to raise their defence spending, following an agreement between member states in 2014 to spend two percent of GDP on their militaries. Although Germany has been raising its military expenditures, up from $45 billion to $50 billion in 2018, it still does not meet NATO's target, prompting repeated complaints from Donald Trump.  

    READ MORE: Germany Says Nein to US F-35 Jets, to Choose Between Boeing and Airbus – Report

    Trump pointed out that only a few of the 29 member states were spending two percent of their GDP on defence and insisted that the other members of the alliance should pay their "fair share".

    Moreover, the US president has even questioned the Cold War-era bloc's relevance, calling it "obsolete" and "unfair" to Washington. While the US spent nearly $700 billion on military expenditures in 2018, all its European NATO allies combined allocated just $280 billion.

    Related:

    Military Staffer Arrested in Germany on Suspicion of Spying for Iran
    Journalist on Germany: 'There Is a Very Little Trend to Join Military Services'
    German Military Looks Into Recruiting EU Citizens Amid Staff Shortage - Reports
    Germany Considers Massive Military Spending Increase Amid Hardware Crisis
    Tags:
    commitment to NATO, military spending, budget, NATO, Olaf Scholz, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse