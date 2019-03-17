No Clear Proposals Received From US Over Disarmament Talks – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow has not received any clear proposals from Washington in regard to disarmament negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday, commenting on US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s recent statement.

"No clear proposals have been received yet," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Bolton said that he was not ruling out new arms control talks between Washington and Moscow, but suggested that Beijing should also be included in them.

On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington has said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to be compliant with the pact.

Moscow has also suspended its participation in the treaty, with Russian President Vladimir Putin having instructed the country's authorities not to initiate any new talks with Washington on the matter. Putin has, however, stressed that all of Russia's earlier proposals remained on the table.

In October, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty over Russia's alleged violations of the agreement. Moscow has refuted the accusations, adding that Washington itself had violated the deal.