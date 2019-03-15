Register
07:53 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle sets sail from the southern French port of Toulon on January 13, 2015 before taking part in military operations in the Gulf

    French Carrier Strike Group Joins Operations Against Daesh – US Central Command

    © AFP 2018 / BORIS HORVAT
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The French Navy’s aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle and its strike group have joined the operations of the US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group, the US Central Command said in a statement.

    "On 13th March 2019, the French Carrier Strike Group, CTF473 arrived off-shore Syria to support Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve", the statement said on Thursday.

    The carrier strike group consists of the Aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle, the Danish frigate Daniel Juel, and an attack submarine among other assets, according to the statement.

    WATCH: Suspected Daesh Jihadists Dress Up as Women to Flee Last Pocket in Syria

    "The Charles-de-Gaulle launched Rafale Marine and Hawkeye aircraft to support coalition troops on the ground and gather intelligence while other air assets and vessels were conducting air and maritime control operations", the statement added.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
    © Sputnik / HİKMET DURGUN
    Daesh Surrounded by SDF in Baghuz, Urges Supporters All Over World to Stage Attacks in Its Defence - Reports
    The French air carrier group has already conducted three previous missions since January 2015 in support of the US-led coalition.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France would follow the United States in withdrawing forces from Syria after Islamists are defeated. However, Macron has stressed that Paris needs to "fix" the situation on the ground to help Syrians create an inclusive society and prevent other terrorist groups from thriving on frustrations of the people.

    Last year, the Lebanese Al-Manar TV network reported that the US military established a new base in the Syrian province of Hasakah, and France sent military convoys to the base. According to the media report, several US military columns, including armored vehicles arrived in Hasakah and later proceeded to Shadadi, while military vehicles allegedly under French flag followed into the area in northwestern Hasakah.

    READ MORE: US Commanders Once Again Warn Syria, Iraq at Risk of Daesh Resurgence

    However, the coalition’s spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter, citing "operational security reasons".

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 members has been conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since September 2014. The coalition’s activities in Syria are authorized neither by the Syrian government, nor by the UN Security Council.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    8 Daesh Members Get Life Sentences in Turkey Over Gaziantep Bombing - Reports
    Suspected Daesh Jihadists Dress Up as Women to Flee Last Pocket in Syria (VIDEO)
    Daesh Message from Last City Claims Group Only Lost ‘By Standards of This World’
    US Arrests Daesh Cyber Terrorist From State of Georgia - Justice Department
    Daesh Urges Supporters All Over World to Stage Attacks in Its Defence - Reports
    Tags:
    joint operation, Daesh, US-led coalition, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse