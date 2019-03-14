Register
17:42 GMT +314 March 2019
    Indian anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM)

    India Conducts Twin Tests of Fire & Forget Anti-Tank Missile Near Pak Border

    YouTube/INDIAN DEFENCE NEWS TODAY
    Military & Intelligence
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir
    0 10

    Earlier this week, Indian defence scientists had successfully tested guided a Pinaka rocket, a weapon system designed to conduct precise strikes at distances of up to 90 kilometres.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Days after arch-rival Pakistan successfully test fired new smart air-to-surface munitions, India has successfully test fired a domestically-developed, low weight, fire-and-forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) in the desert in Rajasthan near its border with Pakistan. This was a twin test; the first test was conducted on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: India Test Fires Tactical Ballistic Missile Akin to American MGM-140

    "The MPATGM incorporates advanced features including a state-of-the-art Imaging Infrared Radar (IIR) Seeker with integrated avionics. The missiles hit the designated targets precisely, at different ranges. All the mission objectives have been met," a statement issued by the Indian Defence Ministry read.

    Pinaka 214MM multi barrel rocket launcher roll during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2011
    © AFP 2018 / RAVEENDRAN
    India Conducts Another Test of Guided Pinaka Weapon System Near Pak Border
    Earlier this week, Indian defence scientists had also successfully test fired a guided Pinaka rocket, meant to do precision strikes at ranges of up to 90 kilometres.

    Fitted with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead, the MPATGM can precisely hit any target within a 2.5-kilometre radius. Last year, state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) had inaugurated a production facility for manufacturing the MPATGM at Bhanur and mass production of the missile is expected to begin in 2021.

    READ MORE: India Tests Guided Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Meant to Replace Russian Smerch

    Last year, the Indian government had scrapped a $500 million deal for the Israeli Spike-MR, and had decided to go ahead with producing its own MPATGM instead. The decision was made despite the fact that Indian army headquarters had underscored the operational urgency of the equipment, arguing that the Spike would give "a major capability impetus" to troops deployed along the Line of Control (LC), especially in the current operational scenario. In the scrapped deal, the American Javelin had lost out to the Israeli Spike-MR.

    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir

    Tags:
    successful test, Indigenous, anti-tank missile, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Army, India
