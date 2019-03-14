IRGC Holds Massive Drone Drills in Persian Gulf - Reports

A total of 50 domestically-built versions of the US RQ-170 Sentinel stealth drones and a number of other combat and assault unmanned aerial vehicles took part in the drills, according to Mehr News Agency.

The drones have reportedly taken off from the bases as far as 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away from the operation zone to hit the target.

On 22 February, the Iranian Armed Forces conducted massive naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz that lasted for three days. The manoeuvres covered a total area of 2 million square kilometres (772,000 square miles) across the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.