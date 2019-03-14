Register
14 March 2019
    A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016' some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, June 16, 2016

    Pentagon Awards Boeing Contract to Integrate New Cruise Missile on B-52

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has awarded Boeing a $250 million contract to integrate the new Long Range Stand-Off Cruise Missile weapon system into the B-52H bomber, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

    "The Boeing Co. […] has been awarded a $250,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Long Range Stand-Off Cruise Missile weapon system integration", the release said on Wednesday. "This contract provides for aircraft and missile carriage equipment development and modification, engineering, testing, software development, training, facilities, and support necessary to fully integrate the Long Range Stand-Off Cruise Missile on the B-52H bomber platform".

    READ MORE: US Air Force's B-52 Bombers Patrol South China Sea for Second Time in March

    In fall 2018, US Congress approved funding of nearly $665 million for the Long Range Stand Off Cruise Missile, $655 million to extend the life of the W80 warhead and nearly $540 million to sustain the existing fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the release said.

    An American B-52 bomber
    © AFP 2018 / EPA PHOTO/PA/TIM OCKENDEN
    US Air Force: Time for B-52 to Get Smarter (Bombs)
    The Long Range Stand Off Cruise Missile is a nuclear-tipped air-launched cruise missile that is currently being developed to replace the subsonic air-launched cruise missile AGM-86 ALCM. It is being developed to penetrate and survive integrated air defense systems and strike its targets.

    The B-52 is a subsonic long-range bomber that can fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and deploy the widest range of weapons in the US aerial arsenal. The aircraft has been operated by the US Air Force since the 1950s.

    Currently, only Russia and the United States operate intercontinental range bomber aircraft. Most other nuclear-capable nations rely solely on intercontinental ballistic missiles, based on submarines or in land-based silos, or cruise missiles.

    READ MORE: US B-52 Bomber Crashes at Guam Air Force Base

    Votre message a été envoyé!
