US Senator Confident Some NATO States Will Agree to Host New American Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Tom Cotton said Wednesday that he is confident European countries will host new American missiles after Washington’s withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"I'm confident that we will find reliable NATO allies who are eager to host new American missile forces," Cotton said during remarks at the Heritage Foundation.

The senator stated that the United States must rapidly develop the weapons necessary to overcome the alleged strategic imbalance with China and Russia. He stressed that US missiles in Europe would serve as a deterrent against Russia.

On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered a six-month withdrawal process. Washington has said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to remain compliant with the accord.

The move comes in line with Trump's stance voiced earlier in October: the US president announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty over Russia's alleged violations of the agreement. Moscow has refuted the accusations, adding that Washington itself had violated the deal.

Russia has also suspended its participation in the INF Treaty, with Russian President Vladimir Putin having instructed the country's authorities not to initiate any new talks with Washington on the matter. Putin has, however, emphasized that all of Russia's earlier proposals remained on the table.

New START Treaty Should Only be Extended If It Includes China

The senator has further spoken about the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), saying that the United States must look into where to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in order to best counter China.

"We must also determine where in the Indo-Pacific region to base conventional INF-range missiles," Cotton said, in reference to weapons that comply with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Cotton noted that Guam may be an immediate location to consider but it will not be enough for long term strategy. The United States must consult with allies in the region about deploying medium-range missiles on their territory as part of a plan to counter China, he added.

As he explained, the United States must match its existing missiles with mobile ground-launchers such as land-based cruise missiles, but it should also produce new mobile ground-launched cruise missiles.

Cotton has also accused China of stockpiling thousands of missiles capable of striking US allies, bases, ships and citizens in the Indo-Pacific region. As he claimed, Beijing aims to dominate the region strategically to prevent the United States from operating in the area.

In conclusion, the senator emphasised that the START treaty should not be extended unless the agreement is expanded to include China.

"A very simple principle of the New START deliberation should be no New START extension without China," Cotton said. "We have a lot of arms control agreements that focus just on the United Stats and Russia because those were the two superpowers in the Cold War."

Cotton conceded, however, that China was unlikely to enter an agreement similar to the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.