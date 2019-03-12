Register
11:37 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Triumph S-400 division came on duty in the Crimea

    Swedish Defence Institute Disparages S-400, Calls Russia 'Underdog'

    © Sputnik / Vladislav Sergienko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    102

    A string of reports by the Swedish Defence Research Institute has claimed the "Russian threat", a common trope for both politicians and journalists alike, is exaggerated.

    "Bursting the Bubble", a new report by Swedish Defence Research Institute (FOI), claimed that Russia's ability to deter an enemy's deployment from a distance using long-distance missiles was exaggerated. The "bubble" refers to anti-access and area denial weapons (often referred to as A2/AD).

    "In our report we establish that Russia's A2/AD capability is less effective than what is claimed by either the Russian military or the Western press. For one thing, it's more difficult than many people think to detect and strike a target that's dozens of kilometres away", FOI deputy research director Robert Dalsjö, the co-author of the report, said.

    Secondly, analysis shows that the actual range of Russia's new anti-aircraft system, S-400, is actually only 150-200 kilometres, rather than the stated 400 kilometres. Against low-flying missiles, the S-400's range may be as short as 20 kilometres, the Swedish research claimed.

    According to Dalsjö, this makes it impossible for Russia to "cut off" the Baltics using A2/AD resources alone. Instead, reinforcing the Baltics with NATO troops is "not hopeless as some debaters would claim", Dalsjö pointed out.

    Dalsjö stressed that there are both passive and active countermeasures against A2/AD systems, ranging from electronic jamming to physical destruction.

    "One can neutralise an entire system by knocking out just one link in a functional chain, for example a data link or a fire-control radar. And since seeing over the horizon requires airborne radar, it may then be enough to shoot down the radar aircraft", Robert Dalsjö stressed.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Has 'the Muscles', Keeps Training 'the Brain' — Swedish Report

    Among other things, the FOI researchers studied the conflict in Syria to support their claims.

    "We can see that in spite of the fact that the Russians have sold one of their most modern anti-aircraft systems to Syria, the Syrians haven't managed to shoot down a single Western plane and, in thirty years, only a few isolated Israeli planes".

    However, making Russia's A2/AD capability into a manageable problem requires commitments, the report concluded, promoting capacity-building and investments in areas such as electronic warfare, countermeasures, and guide weapons.

    Another report by the Kista-based Defence Analysis Division, claimed that Russia's undeniable progress in electronic warfare largely rests on revived Soviet projects previously mothballed in the 1990s.

    "It may seem strange that they're going back to such old ideas, but this is what's happening. These projects were intended to operate against the USA and NATO, which is why they fit with Russia's current threat picture", Jonas Kjellén, the author of the report, claimed.

    Kjellén predicted that Russia will continue on the same path of jamming or even destroying electronics even when it runs out of projects to dust off. This, he claimed, was Russia's solution to retaining its ambitions despite being an outside shot in the superpower competition.

    "Electronic warfare is the Russians' solution for dealing with deficiencies in traditional military means. In this way, with electronic warfare, they continue to strive to be a military superpower, but from the position of an underdog", Kjellén concluded.

    READ MORE: 'More Than a Ballistic Missile': Nordic Analyst on Iskander's Alleged Threat

    According to him, finding technical solutions for avoiding discovery and ensuring protection by means of signature reduction or different kinds of camouflage, is the cheapest solution for Russia, which, he claimed, cannot afford to keep up with the West's military technology.

    In 2017, Samuel Bendett, a Centre for Naval Analyses expert, penned an opinion piece called "America Is Getting Outclassed by Russian Electronic Warfare", suggesting Russia's investment may have outpaced anything available in the West.

    Following the 2018 Vostok drills in the Far East, President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia was a "peace-loving country", refuting the idea that it could ever be aggressive and emphasising that its foreign policy is directed at creating cooperation with all countries that are interested in this.

    By contrast, NATO has despite pledges of not expanding eastward, admitted most of the former Eastern bloc into its ranks.

    READ MORE: Sweden Has Developed Jet Able to 'Kill' Russian Sukhoi Planes, Commander Claims

    Related:

    Sweden Concerned Over Harm US Sanctions on Russia May Do to National Economy
    'Сertainly Russian': Swedes Mock Reports of 'Suspected Sub' Spotted Off Coast
    'Russia' Instead of 'US': Swedish TV Caught Peddling Fake News on Syria
    'Forget Cold War, Look Back at WWI': Swedish Journalist on Russia-West Crisis
    Tags:
    electronic warfare, S-400, Scandinavia, Sweden, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse