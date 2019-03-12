Register
02:26 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Missiles, SS-23 Destroyed. The 957th and last of the Soviet Union's SS-23 shorter range missiles

    US to Test Ground-Launched Cruise Missile Systems Once Banned by INF Treaty

    © AP Photo /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The US Department of Defense revealed this week that it will begin manufacturing parts for ground-launched cruise missile systems that were previously banned by the terms of the now-suspended Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza said Monday that the agency "will commence fabrication activities on components to support developmental testing of these systems — activities that until February 2 would have been inconsistent with our obligations under the treaty."

    The move to restart the program came as a result of the Trump administration announcing in February 2019 that it was withdrawing from the 1987 arms control agreement over allegations that Russia violated its end of the bargain. The treaty barred both countries from building ground-launched missiles with ranges between 500 to 5,000 kilometers. Moscow has largely denied that it ever violated the terms of the agreement.

    US Congress
    CC0
    US Congress Publishes Draft Bill Prohibiting to Use Funds to Violate INF Treaty

    "Because the United States has scrupulously complied with its obligations with the INF Treaty, these programs are in the early stages," Baldanza added, stressing that US efforts are "conventional only — not nuclear."

    However, the spokesperson further explained that the US' renewed efforts are reversible, and would be stopped in the event that Russia returns "to full and verifiable compliance before we withdraw from the treaty in August 2019."

    Days before the announcement was made, a DoD official told Aviation Week that research and development on non-nuclear concepts had started in late 2017, stating that prior development had "stopped short of fabrication activity" since going any further would've been "inconsistent" with INF terms.

    Presently, both the US and the Russian governments are undergoing a six-month INF withdrawal process.

    Related:

    China, Not Russia Real Reason Behind US Exit From INF Treaty – Indian Analyst
    Russia to Exit INF Treaty After 6 Months in 'Mirror Response' to US - FM Lavrov
    Russia Still Open for Further Talks on INF, US Has Time to Save Treaty - Envoy
    US May Recall Its Withdrawal From INF If Russia Observes Treaty - Ambassador
    Former French FM Urges US, Russia to Agree on Alternative If INF Treaty Ends
    Tags:
    Ground-Launched Cruise Missiles, Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse