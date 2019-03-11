Russia Spotted 17 Foreign Spy Jets Near Borders Over Past Week

Russian jets have reportedly been scrambled three times over the past week in order to intercept the foreign aircraft and prevent them from crossing into the Russian air space.
This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.
Last week, 18 foreign reconnaissance aircraft have been spotted near the country's border.
