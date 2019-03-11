Russia Spotted 17 Foreign Spy Jets Near Borders Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia spotted 17 foreign reconnaissance jets near its borders, an infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces’ official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, showed on Monday.

Russian jets have reportedly been scrambled three times over the past week in order to intercept the foreign aircraft and prevent them from crossing into the Russian air space.

There have been no trespasses, the material showed.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.

Last week, 18 foreign reconnaissance aircraft have been spotted near the country's border.