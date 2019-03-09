Register
09 March 2019
    An S-400 air defense missile system

    Moscow-Ankara Cooperation on S-400 'Going Very Smoothly' – Rostec

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The cooperation between Moscow and Ankara on implementation of Russian S-400 air defence systems sales to Turkey was going very well despite the US negative attitude to it, Viktor Kladov, international cooperation and regional policy director at Rostec, told the US-based Defence News magazine.

    "We are cooperating with partners and potential partners, regardless of who likes it and who doesn't like it. It’s business. It’s just business ties. This is a system that the Turkish government wants, and we want to give it. And so far it’s going very smoothly," Kladov told the outlet, when asked how often Washington came between Russia's state-owned defence industry corporation Rostec and its potential customers just like it was happening with the S-400 sales to Turkey, which were opposed by the United States.

    A Patriot missile launcher system is pictured at a Turkish military base in Gaziantep (file)
    © AFP 2018 / BULENT KILIC
    S-400 Purchase Doesn't Mean Ankara Has Rejected US' Patriots – Turkey's Vice President
    On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that the deal with Russia on deliveries of the S-400 air defence systems was completed, saying that a new deal on purchases of advanced Russian-made S-500 systems could be possible in the future.

    In response to the statement, US Defence Department spokesman Charlie Summers said on Friday that Turkey’s relations with the United States, its NATO ally, would face "grave consequences" in terms of military cooperation and the deliveries of the Patriot air defence systems and F-35 jets.

    Also on Friday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that the Turkish authorities were working to solve the problem with the supply of F-35 fighters, which Washington linked with the acquisition by Ankara of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Turkey Won't Cancel Russian S-400 Deal - Erdogan
    READ MORE: S-400 Missile Defence Systems Will Start to be Installed in Turkey in October

    The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system and can carry three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is designed to track and destroy various types of areal targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.

    The Russian-Turkish cooperation on S-400 deliveries has been criticized by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States, which have cited security concerns and inability of integration between S-400 and NATO's air defence systems. Ankara, in its turn, has said that purchase of military equipment is its sovereign affair.

    Tags:
    sales, integration, S-400, NATO, United States, Russia, Turkey
