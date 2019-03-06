Two F/A-18s Collide Over US Marine Corps Base in California

The spokesman, 1st Lt. Fredric Walker, told the US military publication Marine Times on Tuesday that the pilots of the two aircraft landed safely after a "mid-air incident" over Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in southern California during training on February 28.
"No personnel were injured," the spokesman told the publication.
This incident is the second major aviation accident for the Marine Corps so far this year.
On January 5, an AV-8B Harrier aircraft was damaged after it ingested a refuelling ground strap, the report said.
This year's incidents follow a deadly crash in early December off the coast of Japan in which six US Marines died after a KC-130 collided with an F/A-18.
