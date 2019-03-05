Register
23:18 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-15 Eagle

    US F-15 Unloaded Missiles in Pacific Ahead of Emergency Landing

    CC0 / U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos / F-15 Eagle
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    132

    There's a mystery brewing in Oregon, where an F-15 Eagle fighter jet linked to the state's Air National Guard was recently forced to dump its missiles in the Pacific Ocean after experiencing an in-flight emergency.

    The aircraft, which is assigned to the 142nd Fighter Wing unit out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, was in the middle of an alert training mission on February 21, 2019, when it malfunctioned.

    Su-27 fighter jet
    © Photo : Press-service of Ukrainian President
    'Like a Cat Pouncing on a Mouse:' VIDEO of Russian Su-27 Banking Into US F-15, Forcing it to Back Off Goes Viral
    At the time, CBS News reported that the malfunction was "centered around [the aircraft's] landing gear." The emergency alert was first issued at 8:46 a.m. local time, with the plane eventually touching down roughly four hours later at the Portland International Airport with the help of a barrier cable.

    Video footage captured by local news outlets shows the fighter jet coming to a stop on runway 28-L as its wingman takes off from the area moments later. The troubled bird was later met by various emergency vehicles.

    The pilot did not suffer any injuries, and commercial air traffic was not affected by the military jet's landing.

    Now, nearly two weeks after the series of events unfolded, questions regarding the cause of the in-flight error and the decision to dump the missiles have remained mostly unanswered by officials, who've largely cited the ongoing investigation as the reason for their silence.

    When reached out to by Military.com, Steven Conklin, the spokesperson for the 142nd wing, told the publication that the cause of the flight mishap is still being investigated. Additionally, he explained that the controlled release of the jet's arsenal was done "for the safety of the pilot."

    Israeli F-15
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    ‘New’ F-15 Could Complement Future US, Israeli F-35 Squadrons

    "It is required for our aircrew to put the aircraft in a safe configuration to land to ensure a successful recovery of the aircraft and pilot," Conklin said.

    According to The Drive, the cost of the ditched missiles could be in the ballpark of $4.5 million on account of the fighter jet potentially carrying several different variants of air-to-air missiles.

    An unidentified former F-15 pilot expanded on Conklin's remarks, saying that the service's standard procedure for emergency landings always calls for the plane to be "clean," which means no missiles can be present when it reaches the runway.

    "In case you're coming back and you're potentially going to be sliding on the belly of the jet [because of the emergency]; you… just want the jet to be as clean as possible," the former pilot noted.

    While dumping missiles ahead of an emergency landing is rare, in-flight emergencies are quite common when it comes to military jets.

    US McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle twin-engine and all-weather tactical fighter. File photo
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Crash, Boom, Bang: WATCH F-15 Fighter Jet's Emergency Landing at UK Airbase
    In January 2019, two F-15s were forced to land within minutes of each other at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, after detecting aircraft malfunctions, Stars & Stripes reported. One aircraft had experienced an unsafe gear indication, and the other reported having a hydraulic issue.

    And that's not all. That particular incident in Japan came just one day after an F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the Misawa Air Base in northern Japan was forced to land at a regional airport in the Aomori prefecture over a "leaky seal."

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Investigating Incident of F-15 Strike on Allied Kurdish Unit
    Two US F-15 Jets Strike Deir ez-Zor With Banned Phosphorus Bombs – Russian MoD
    US Suspends F-15 Training Missions in Japan After Jet Crashes - Air Force
    US F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Okinawa - Reports
    Taiwan Shoots Down Reports About Leasing F-15 Eagles
    Tags:
    In-Flight Emergency, F-15 Eagle, emergency landing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon Air National Guard, Oregon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse