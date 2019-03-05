Raytheon Plans to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Scotland Within 2 Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A 130,000 square foot factory in Scotland that will design and manufacture high-technology power systems is expected to open in 2021, to serve both military and civilian customers, Raytheon announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"This new site will support operations in the design and manufacturing of power technology systems, and is expected to be operational within two years to serve customers in commercial and defence markets," the release said.

The release provided few details, however, the term "power technology systems" typically refers to equipment to generate and store electricity.

Raytheon, a leading US defence contractor, employs 1,700 people and supports 9,000 jobs in the UK, including 700 workers at an existing factory, the release said.

One last touchdown for this tornado. The iconic @RoyalAirforce Tornado retires in late March after nearly 40 years of military action. Raytheon UK salutes all who have supported this aircraft over the years, and we thank you for your service. #FarewellTornado@RAFMarhamMedia pic.twitter.com/VQI1x4pbf5 — Raytheon (@Raytheon) March 1, 2019

​The new factory in the town of Livingston will provide Raytheon with a second, state-of-the-art high-technology manufacturing facility in Scotland, according to the release.