China's Defence Spending to Grow by 7.5% to $177.6Bln in 2019 - Draft Budget

China boasts the world's second-largest defence spending after the United States.
China released the country's social and economic development plan on Tuesday.
Last year, the Chinese government announced a near 10% increase in their military budget for 2018. Chinese state media defended the decision, saying it is part of a modernization program, calling the increase "proportionate and low."
