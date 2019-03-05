Lockheed Martin Wins $945Mln Contract to Provide THAAD System to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin has received an almost $946 million Missile Defence Agency Foreign Military Sale contract to provide the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system to Saudi Arabia, the Department of Defence said in a release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation Missiles and Fire Control [of] Dallas, Texas is being… contract… to… Saudi Arabia. The total estimated value of this contract is $945,900,000," the release said on Monday. "[T]he contractor will provide Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)."

In November 2018, Saudi Arabia signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the United States for the purchase of Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile defence system.

READ MORE: Lockheed Martin to Conduct Maiden Flights of New Sikorsky Combat Rescue Copters

The $15 billion deal was seen as paving the way for the sale of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and equipment. The deal has been aggressively lobbied by the White House, including a personal telephone exchange between President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz.