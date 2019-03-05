US Senior Diplomat to Discuss INF Treaty With UK Officials in London

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will discuss the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the British officials during her visit to the United Kingdom March 5-8, the State Department announced in a release.

"Under Secretary Thompson will have meetings with government officials in London to discuss the INF Treaty, arms control, and other international security issues," the release said on Monday.

The State Department explained that Thompson will participate in a cybersecurity discussion on deterrence and response to malicious state cyber activity during which the INF Treaty will be addressed.

"The Under Secretary will participate in a round-table discussion at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on arms control, the INF Treaty, and cybersecurity issues," the release said.

On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, which bans all ground-launched missiles — conventional or nuclear — with ranges of 310 to 3,400 miles, and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington has said it would terminate this procedure if Moscow agreed to be compliant with the pact.

Russia suspended its participation in the INF Treaty in response to US actions, with Russian President Vladimir Putin having instructed the country's authorities to not initiate any new talks with the United States on the matter. However, Putin stressed that all of Russia's earlier proposals remain on the table.