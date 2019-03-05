Register
March 5, 2019
    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England. Pushing his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world, President Barack Obama returned to Prague on Thursday, April 8, 2010 to sign a pivotal treaty aimed at sharply paring U.S. and Russian arsenals — and repairing soured relations between the nations. With that, they will commit their nations to slash the number of strategic nuclear warheads by one-third and more than halve the number of missiles, submarines and bombers carrying them, pending ratification by their legislatures. The new treaty will shrink those warheads to 1,550 over seven years. That still allows for mutual destruction several times over. But it will send a strong signal that Russia and the U.S., which between them own more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, are serious about disarmament.

    US Senior Diplomat to Discuss INF Treaty With UK Officials in London

    © AP Photo / Dave Caulkin
    Military & Intelligence
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will discuss the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the British officials during her visit to the United Kingdom March 5-8, the State Department announced in a release.

    "Under Secretary Thompson will have meetings with government officials in London to discuss the INF Treaty, arms control, and other international security issues," the release said on Monday.

    The guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    'Darkest Days of Cold War': UN Warns EU to Be Most Affected by Possible INF Treaty Collapse
    The State Department explained that Thompson will participate in a cybersecurity discussion on deterrence and response to malicious state cyber activity during which the INF Treaty will be addressed.

    "The Under Secretary will participate in a round-table discussion at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on arms control, the INF Treaty, and cybersecurity issues," the release said.

    READ MORE: Putin Orders to Suspend INF Treaty Until US Stops Violating Deal

    A recent media report about Washington’s plans to upgrade nuclear bombs in Western Germany resulted in Russia expressing concern, but the United States denied allegations of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)
    © Photo : Pixabay
    US Exit From INF Treaty Poses Threat to Europeans – Russian Lawmaker
    On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, which bans all ground-launched missiles — conventional or nuclear — with ranges of 310 to 3,400 miles, and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington has said it would terminate this procedure if Moscow agreed to be compliant with the pact.

    Russia suspended its participation in the INF Treaty in response to US actions, with Russian President Vladimir Putin having instructed the country's authorities to not initiate any new talks with the United States on the matter. However, Putin stressed that all of Russia's earlier proposals remain on the table.

