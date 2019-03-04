Register
06:24 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Drone, TAI Anka

    Turkey to Introduce New High-Accuracy Software for Military Anti-PKK Drones

    © Photo: Instagram/milli.savunma
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, while revealing a new drone operating system during an event in the country's capital city of Ankara, noted that the number of Kurdistan Workers' Party's members is at a historic low level.

    Turkey developed new military drone software capable of locating terrorists with pinpoint accuracy, the Anadolu Agency reported, referring to comments made by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

    "With our new software developed for drones, [terrorists] won't even be able to walk in the mountains. As of mid-May, the whole world will be speaking about this new software," Soylu said Sunday, cited by the Anadolu Agency.

    The Turkish interior minister highlighted that the new software, designed specifically for drones that will chase members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) considered to be a terrorist organization in Turkey, will make the PKK not "able to walk in the mountains."

    ''We are nearing the end of our fight against the PKK. We have wiped the PKK out from cities entirely and stuffed them into caves rural areas,'' Soylu said, cited by Yeni Şafak newspaper.

    (File) A Patriot surface-to-air missile battery is positioned in the Mediterranean coastal city of Haifa north of Israel on August 29, 2013
    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    WATCH Israeli Military Downs Drone That Infiltrates Its Territory
    Commenting on PKK member numbers, Soylu said that those seeking to join the organization are on the decrease.

    "In the past, thousands would join the group. In 2017 and 2018, a total of 294 people joined the PKK. The number of people who surrendered during the same period was 800," he claimed.

    Soylu noted that out of the 800 he claims have surrendered, some 350 turned themselves in because government officials reached them through family members who in turn convinced the fighters to renounce "terrorism".

    Drones
    © Photo: DefenseTech News
    Better Than Boots on the Ground: Pentagon Buys Up Tiny Drones to Take Out ‘High Value’ Targets
    Ankara is preparing to launch a new cross-border operation against the YPG, according to Ahvalnews.

    Turkey has conducted at least two military operations against the Kurdish organizations so far — Euphrates Shield (2016-2017) and Olive Branch (2018).

    The Turkish government considers the Kurdistan Workers' Party to be a terrorist organization, alongside those Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) operating in Syria viewed by Ankara as a PKK-affiliated group.

    Both organizations are banned in Turkey and, according to Ankara, pose a threat to national security.

    Related:

    US Claims Drone Shot Down in Turkey is Russian, But Provides No Proof
    US Air Force MQ-1 Predator Drone Crashes in Southeast Turkey
    Another US Predator Drone Crashes in Turkey (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    military drones, YPG, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Suleyman Soylu, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse