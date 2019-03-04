Turkey to Introduce New High-Accuracy Software for Military Anti-PKK Drones

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, while revealing a new drone operating system during an event in the country's capital city of Ankara, noted that the number of Kurdistan Workers' Party's members is at a historic low level.

Turkey developed new military drone software capable of locating terrorists with pinpoint accuracy, the Anadolu Agency reported, referring to comments made by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

"With our new software developed for drones, [terrorists] won't even be able to walk in the mountains. As of mid-May, the whole world will be speaking about this new software," Soylu said Sunday, cited by the Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish interior minister highlighted that the new software, designed specifically for drones that will chase members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) considered to be a terrorist organization in Turkey, will make the PKK not "able to walk in the mountains."

''We are nearing the end of our fight against the PKK. We have wiped the PKK out from cities entirely and stuffed them into caves rural areas,'' Soylu said, cited by Yeni Şafak newspaper.

© AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ WATCH Israeli Military Downs Drone That Infiltrates Its Territory

Commenting on PKK member numbers, Soylu said that those seeking to join the organization are on the decrease.

"In the past, thousands would join the group. In 2017 and 2018, a total of 294 people joined the PKK. The number of people who surrendered during the same period was 800," he claimed.

Soylu noted that out of the 800 he claims have surrendered, some 350 turned themselves in because government officials reached them through family members who in turn convinced the fighters to renounce "terrorism".

Ankara is preparing to launch a new cross-border operation against the YPG, according to Ahvalnews.

Turkey has conducted at least two military operations against the Kurdish organizations so far — Euphrates Shield (2016-2017) and Olive Branch (2018).

The Turkish government considers the Kurdistan Workers' Party to be a terrorist organization, alongside those Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) operating in Syria viewed by Ankara as a PKK-affiliated group.

Both organizations are banned in Turkey and, according to Ankara, pose a threat to national security.