Register
03:15 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Satellite

    Australia to Expand Military Activity in Space – Report

    © US Government
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An Australian Air Force chief said Canberra should exploit its geography to increase its presence in space, admitting however that the country lags behind the world’s superpowers.

    The Australian military will join the new space race, as space becomes an increasingly contested domain, Radio New Zealand report says.

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Chief Marshal Leo Davies said the country's unique geography is ideally suited to play a greater role, while acknowledging that Australia lags behind the world superpowers in the "space game."

    "Space is one of those domains that needs to expand — our understanding of what is in the sky above us is important," Davies said. "We have begun modestly — as we begin to understand the part we play, the importance of that is growing very quickly."

    Davies predicted that the RAAF will commit a "significant investment" in space in the next twenty years.

    The Australian government predicts that by 2030 the national space industry will represent some $12 billion to the economy, the report says. Last year it established a dedicated Australian Space Agency.

    (L-R) Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrision and French Defence Minister Florence Parly shake hands after signing the Attack class submarine Strategic Partnering Agreement in Canberra, Australia, February 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / AAP Image/Lukas Coch
    Australia Signs $35Bln Submarine Deal With French Contractor - Defence Minister
    Davies commented on rumors that Canberra would launch a "big military satellite," saying that it is unlikely that something like that will "happen imminently."

    "As we look at what we are able to do, that would include increased satellite launches, increased sophistication about what's onboard the satellite," he said.

    Recently, the Defense Force initiated two projects intended to form the foundation for the nation's military space support.

    One project, named DEF-799, seeks to allow the military direct and timely access to commercial imaging satellites. It will also seek to acquire new space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability, Radio New Zealand reports. The project cost is estimated at roughly US $355 million.

    Another, JP-9102B, will develop next-generation Defence Force satellite communications systems, which will improve the command and control of deployed forces using space assets.

    Davis said that the Australian military does not plan to create its own version of a Space Force, like US President Donald Trump recently did.

    "I don't think so, not at this point," he said about the idea. "That might be some time off and something that both Defence and successive governments could think about."

    Related:

    Future Shock: Over 2030 Dead in Australia Following ‘Robo-Debt’ Notices - Report
    Australia Blames Foreign Governments for Cyberattack on Lawmakers
    Nice Try: Australia Promises to Plant One Billion Trees as Coal Exports Rise
    Immigrant in Australia Shoots Victim With Terminator-Style Rifle - Reports
    Govt, Public Opinion in Australia Split Toward Assange - Politician, Journalist
    'Total Rethink': Australia Needs New Approach Toward Asylum Seekers - Pundits
    Australia Signs $35Bln Submarine Deal With French Contractor - Defence Minister
    Tags:
    military, space, Royal Australian Air Force, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse