US, S Korea Suspend Joint Drills to Boost DPRK Denuclearization - Pentagon

The news comes on the heels of the recent DPRK-US Summit in Hanoi. According to the Yonhap news agency, the permanent end of the annual joint US-South Korean military maneuvers near the Korean Peninsula could facilitate the much-anticipated denuclearization efforts of North Korea.

The US Department of Defense confirmed Saturday the permanent end of two major joint exercises dubbed Key Resolve and Foal Eagle.

"Following close coordination, both sides decided to conclude the KEY RESOLVE and FOAL EAGLE series of exercises", the US Department of Defense said in a readout of the phone call between US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo.

According to Yonhap, the allies had also agreed to maintain robust military readiness through new command post exercises.

READ MORE: UN Chief Hopes Denuclearization Talks With North Korea Continue — Spokesman

"The minister and secretary made clear that the alliance's decision regarding the adjustment of the exercise and drills reflects both countries' expectation to back diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through a final, full verified method", the South Korean Ministry said, cited by Yonhap.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin US, South Korea 2019 Foal Eagle Exercises Scaled Back For ‘Diplomacy' - Mattis

NBC News reported Friday, citing two unidentified defense officials, that the annual exercises would be curtailed as part of the US President Trump administration's efforts to reduce tensions with North Korea. However, Key Resolve and Foal Eagle could be replaced with smaller, mission-specific training, according to the US-based broadcaster.

In past years, Pyongyang has repeatedly slammed the US-South Korean drills as a practice run for a US-led invasion of the North, warning of a possible firm response to the maneuvers and military activity.

READ MORE: Study: Enough Uranium, Plutonium For 5-7 Nukes Made in North Korea Last Year

Following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last June, Trump, apart from the sanctions relief, pledged to suspend the annual military exercises in exchange for Pyongyang's efforts of a complete dismantling of the country's nuclear program.

The second summit between Trump and Kim was held in Hanoi on 27-28 February. The meeting finished several hours before schedule without any agreement or declaration. Trump said afterward that he decided to leave the talks because Kim had demanded full sanctions relief. North Korean and US State Department officials said, however, that Kim had only asked for partial sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling North Korea's main nuclear reactor in Yongbyon.

The abrupt end of the Hanoi summit has reportedly raised concerns among the international community of the further Pyongyang's steps on dismantling its nuclear and ICBM facilities. Notably, the US-based media, citing senior US officials, have repeatedly suggested that the US-DPRK talks on the denuclearization have been stalled after the historic Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore last year.

READ MORE: North Korea Restarts Plutonium Production Reactor

Pyongyang reportedly conducted its latest missile launch in November 2017. In late April 2018, Kim announced that the country would suspend its ICBM launches and missile tests ahead of the summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.