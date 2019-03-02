Turkey Rejects US Patriot Offer Amid Row Over Russian S-400 - Reports

Turkey has rejected the offer by the United States on the sale of US long-range surface-to-air Patriot missile systems until the end of 2019 providing that Ankara refuses to purchase Russia's S-400 air defence system, Bloomberg reported citing official Turkish sources.
The statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 16 February that Ankara was not satisfied with the United States' reluctance to give Turkey a loan needed to buy Patriot air defence systems or organise joint production of the weapon.
READ MORE: US Repeatedly Coaxed Turkey Into Abandoning S-400 Deal — Erdogan
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on 1 March that the United States had offered to sell the Patriots and that "the delegations are negotiating".
The United States has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if it purchases missile systems from Russia.
