01:17 GMT +302 March 2019
    Boeing KC-46 Pegasus

    US Air Force Rejects New Boeing KC-46s Over Dangerous Debris Issues

    © Wikipedia/ Altair78
    Military & Intelligence
    Airplane maker Boeing was forced to ground the US Air Force’s KC-46 tanker fleet for a week to investigate reports of loose tools and debris inside the planes. As a result, the USAF has stopped taking deliveries of the jet until Boeing sorts out its manufacturing problems.

    "This is a big deal," a February 21 memo from Boeing's factory management in Everett, Washington, said. The memo went out to employees on its 767 assembly line, which makes a plane that serves as the basis for its KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker, used by the US Air Force.

    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Sikorsky, Boeing Offer Sneak Peek at New Double-Rotor Helicopter (PHOTOS)

    "We have USAF pilots here for flight training, and they will not fly due to the FOD (foreign object debris) issues and the current confidence they have in our product that has been discovered throughout the aircraft," the memo notes. As the plane is assembled, it is routinely swept for objects or tools left around or within it, as they could cause damage later from bouncing around, particularly if they're inside of a sealed-up bulkhead or underneath a floor, explains the Seattle Times, which first reported the story.

    Subsequent sweeps found eight tools in aircraft that had been advanced to a later stage of production and two tools in planes actually delivered to the Air Force.

    While the tanker fleet was eventually returned to the air on Thursday, approximately one week after it was grounded, the Times noted that the Air Force considers FOD a "chronic issue" that has "resulted in a program level impact."

    As a result, the Air Force said Friday it would refuse delivery of further KC-46s until Boeing cleans up its manufacturing act, the Times also reported.

    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo
    © AP Photo / Jockel Finck
    Pentagon to Audit Air Refueling Ops by Its ‘Grossly Over-Extended’ Military Machine

    Air Force spokeswoman Capt. Hope Cronin said no KC-46s had been accepted since February 20, "and [deliveries] will not restart until the production aircraft are cleared of FOD, and the Air Force and DCMA [Defense Contract Management Agency] have approved a corrective action plan by Boeing that will prevent FOD in the future."

    It's a big setback for the planemaker and the KC-46 program, which is already years behind schedule and millions of dollars over budget, and has several serious performance issues the service has been forced to overlook due to its dire need to replace its aging tanker fleet.

    The Air Force took delivery of the first nine KC-46s on January 11 — a year and a half later than it was supposed to, according to its contract with Boeing.

    Boeing announced in May 2016 that it was going to miss the August 2017 deadline and that the program was $393 million over budget — a deficit the company was forced to swallow itself, according to its fixed-price contract with the Pentagon, Defense News reported at the time.

    This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 jet at the company's delivery center before a ceremony transferring ownership to Thai Lion Air in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    'Serious Concerns' in US Over Flying Boeing 737 MAX After Lion Air Jet Crash

    The setbacks come from the Chicago-based firm's attempts to wrestle with two glaring defects in the KC-46's design: it can't adequately refuel the Air Force's A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack aircraft due to a problem with the refueling boom, and the cockpit camera that shows the pilots a view of planes behind the craft coming in for more juice has a bad glare issue, Forbes noted.

    Boeing is contracted for 52 of the expected 179 KC-46 tankers the Air Force will require, according to a company press release in January.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
