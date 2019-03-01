Russia Detected 18 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia spotted 18 foreign reconnaissance jets near its border, a weekly infographic, published by the Russian Armed Forces’ official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, showed on Friday.

Russian jets have reportedly been scrambled three times over the past week in order to intercept the foreign aircraft and prevent them from crossing into the Russian air space.

There had been no trespasses, the material showed.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.

In late February two reconnaissance aircraft have been reportedly spotted near Russia's Kaliningrad Region.