US, Allies Received 200,000 Proximity Sensors for Bombs Since 2000

“Northrop Grumman Corporation marked a significant milestone recently with the delivery of its 200,000th DSU-33 Proximity Sensor, a technology which provides air-burst detonation of general purpose bombs for United States and allied airmen who rely on it as a force multiplier”, the release said.
Initial production of the DSU-33B/B configuration began in 2000 and the product has evolved to the present DSU-33D/B configuration, Northrop Grumman said.
The DSU-33D/B proximity sensor is an all-weather, battery-operated, active, radio frequency, ranging radar. It provides proximity detonation of general purpose aerial bomb warheads at a fixed height-of-burst, according to the Northrop Grumman website.
