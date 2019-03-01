US, Allies Received 200,000 Proximity Sensors for Bombs Since 2000

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US armed forces and their allies have received 200,000 proximity sensors over the past 18 years to allow the air burst detonation of bombs, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Thursday.

“Northrop Grumman Corporation marked a significant milestone recently with the delivery of its 200,000th DSU-33 Proximity Sensor, a technology which provides air-burst detonation of general purpose bombs for United States and allied airmen who rely on it as a force multiplier”, the release said.

Initial production of the DSU-33B/B configuration began in 2000 and the product has evolved to the present DSU-33D/B configuration, Northrop Grumman said.

US Resumes Intensive Strikes East of Euphrates, Including Use of Banned White Phosphorus Bombs - Moscow

“DSU-33 Proximity Sensors have been used by the US Air Force, US Navy and Marine Corps, and multiple allied nations. They are currently being procured by the US Army on behalf of the US Air Force and foreign military users”, the release said.

The DSU-33D/B proximity sensor is an all-weather, battery-operated, active, radio frequency, ranging radar. It provides proximity detonation of general purpose aerial bomb warheads at a fixed height-of-burst, according to the Northrop Grumman website.

