Moscow Says It's Forced to Respond Properly to NATO Military Potential Boost

"The scale and intensity of drills, which more actively involve non-NATO members Ukraine and Georgia, has more than doubled. Such actions violate the existing security system in the world," Shoigu said.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the bloc was getting prepared for a potential cessation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but it didn't want a new arms race and did not plan to deploy new ground-based missiles in Europe.
In February, the United States said it was suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty starting from 2 February and would begin the withdrawal process, which would be completed within six months.
