Moscow Says It's Forced to Respond Properly to NATO Military Potential Boost

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A boost in NATO's military potential destroys the existing security system in the world and forces Russia to take measures in response, Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday at a meeting of his ministry's board.

"The scale and intensity of drills, which more actively involve non-NATO members Ukraine and Georgia, has more than doubled. Such actions violate the existing security system in the world," Shoigu said.

He went on saying that Russia was "forced to respond properly, combining strategic deterrence measures with plans to increase the combat capabilities of formations and military units."

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the bloc was getting prepared for a potential cessation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but it didn't want a new arms race and did not plan to deploy new ground-based missiles in Europe.

In February, the United States said it was suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty starting from 2 February and would begin the withdrawal process, which would be completed within six months.