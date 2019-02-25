Register
22:21 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) departs Naval Station Norfolk

    Out of Service: USS George HW Bush Docks For Two-Year Makeover

    © Flickr/ U.S. Navy/ MC 2 CL SPEC. Eric S. Garst
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The USS George HW Bush will be off the high seas for the next two years and four months, according to local media in the US state of Virginia.

    The work just to decide what maintenance needs the aircraft carrier needs took 18 months, according to a Monday report by the Virginia-Pilot. Another 1.3 million man days of work are required to get the ship back in action, the report notes.

    Crews will work on the ship from a dry dock, but some workers will be wet behind the ears. "This is a great chance for teaching and mentoring people in new positions how to execute and perform to their top potential," Jeff Burchett, the superintendent of the upgrade project, tells the Virginia-Pilot.

    USS George H.W. Bush action
    CC BY 2.0 / DVIDSHUB / USS George H.W. Bush action
    Sailor Struck by Propeller Aboard USS George HW Bush

    The USS George HW Bush was the last Nimitz-class aircraft carrier built for the US Navy, and it was only commissioned 10 years ago. Former US Presidents George HW Bush and George W Bush were both present to commission the carrier at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

    The upgrades will apparently allow companies to test out 3D printing technologies, according to the Virginia-Pilot, as well as the use of virtual training models.

    One area that is sure to be addressed is the integration of the unmanned aerial tanker — the MQ-25A Stingray. The US Navy has moved to make the remotely piloted refueling tanker a permanent part of the carrier air wings, electing to give Boeing the contract to build the Stingrays last August. The MQ-25A and its defunct predecessor, the UCLASS (Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike), both flew trial flights from the USS Bush, according to USNI News.

    USS George H.W. Bush
    © AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis
    US Navy Seeks Expedited MQ-25A Stingray Drone to Relieve F/A-18 Super Hornets

    US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets are called upon to play the roles of ‘stinging' as well as support, carrying extra fuel supplies to top up other aviators' aircraft. By delegating the refueling job to unmanned aircraft, the US Navy has said it hopes to extend the range of carrier air wings. There are even discussions that the Stingray could be used as a missile "caddy" for Navy fighters like the F-35C, Sputnik has reported.

    The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was also selected by the Navy to be one of the first two carriers to field the Stingray.

    All of this sounds simple enough in a news article, but the mechanical processes for, for example, storing unmanned aircraft and getting fuel from them into a jet in mid-air, are enormously complex. Engineers and contractors are still trying to master how to install weapons elevators properly on the USS Gerald Ford, an aircraft carrier in the Ford-class series, the next generation of Navy carriers. The process of putting weapons elevators on these ships has taken so long that the secretary of the Navy swore to the president that he would relieve himself of his duties if all 11 weapons elevators on the USS Ford are not in tip-top working order by the end of the summer, Sputnik has reported. As of late January, there was only one such elevator functioning properly on the USS Ford.

    Related:

    George W. Bush Wades Into Government Shutdown Chaos as Pizza Delivery Guy
    George Bush Sneaks Michelle Obama Candy at Father's Funeral (VIDEO)
    Public, Personal Tributes at State Funeral for George H.W. Bush (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    'George H.W. Bush Was an Aristocratic Man in American Sense' – Scholar
    Donald Trump Blames 'Biggest Mistake in US History' on George W. Bush
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, drones, US Navy, Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse