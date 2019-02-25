Russian Military Displays Trophies From Syria (PHOTOS)

Russia has been carrying out aerial assistance to the Syrian government since 2015 at the request of Damascus, as well as delivering humanitarian aid and monitoring the ceasefire regime in the Arab Republic.

The Russian Army has started a portable exhibition to demonstrate military vehicles and weapons that were captured from militants fighting in Syria, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the Syrian Break train is transporting tanks and other military vehicles taken from terrorists in Syria. Many of the vehicles have Arabic writing on them. Captured AK-47 assault rifles and drones are also shown in the exhibition.

The exhibit will last for two months and will travel 28,500 kilometres, visiting 60 cities in the country, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The train has already made its first stop in the Russian city of Tula, where more than 5,000 people came to see the exhibition, according to the Defence Ministry.

The next stop on the train's route will be Orel, Russia. The mobile museum will arrive in the city on 25 February.

The Russian military carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assists the Syrian government with the repatriation of tens of thousands of refugees.

When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Damascus in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the Syrian government forces.