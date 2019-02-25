Register
00:28 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan

    ‘Deeply Disturbing’: Civilian Deaths in Washington’s Afghan War at 9-Year High

    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    More civilians were killed in 2018 than in any of the previous nine years of the 18-year US war in Afghanistan, according to new data.

    British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs during his concert of the Us+Them tour at Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Silvia Izquierdo
    'Don't Invade': Pink Floyd's Waters Denounces Trump, Sanders Over Venezuela
    A greater number of non-combatants in Afghanistan were killed in 2018 than during each of the previous nine years of the ongoing US war in the nation, according to a new United Nations report released Sunday.

    While many have noted that recent peace talks between representatives of the Taliban and US officials could see a pullout by the Pentagon, others are worried that after America leaves the Middle Eastern nation there may be bloodbath and civil war.

    The newly-released report, from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), suggested that increased numbers of suicide bombings, alongside concurrent aerial attacks on armed tribes outside of urban centers by US forces, were the cause of the rise.

    The yearly UNAMA data claimed 10,993 civilians killed or wounded in 2018, representing the highest casualty figures since the UN branch initiated its documentation in 2009.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    West's Arms Sales to Mideast Powers Turned Region Into 'Powder Keg' - Iran's Zarif
    "In total, UNAMA documented 10,993 civilian casualties (3,804 deaths and 7,189 injured), representing a five-percent increase in overall civilian casualties and an 11-percent increase in civilian deaths compared to 2017," according to the report, cited by Xinhuanet.com.

    "Key factors contributing to the significant increase in civilian casualties were a spike in suicide attacks by AGEs [anti-government elements], mainly Daesh/ISKP [Islamic State Khorosan Province], as well as increased harm to civilians from aerial and search operations by pro-government forces," the UNAMA report noted.

    "2018 witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties ever recorded [since the 2009 beginning of the ongoing study] from suicide attacks and aerial operations," noted the report.

    As detailed by UNAMA, an estimated 63 percent of civilian casualties were the result of Islamic religious fundamentalists — Islamists — broken down into 37 percent by the Taliban, 20 percent at the hands of Daesh and another 6 percent by miscellaneous armed cabals.

    An Afghan peasant ploughs near Soviet-made D-30 howitzers just outside the village of Ai-Khanum, Northern Afghanistan, Friday Nov. 9, 2001.
    © AP Photo / Sergei Grits
    'Afghan War is Defining Moment in History of Whole Region' – Scholar
    Almost a quarter of civilian deaths were blamed on the US-supported Afghan government as well as its NATO allies.

    In the past ten years, according to the UN secretary general special representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, over 32,000 civilians have died and another 60,000 have been injured in the longest war yet conducted by the United States.

    "The report's rigorously researched findings show that the level of harm and suffering inflicted on civilians in Afghanistan is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable," commented Yamamoto, cited by Apnews.com.

    "All parties need to take immediate and additional concrete steps to stop a further escalation in the number of civilians harmed and lives destroyed," he added.

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andy Veres, left, Provincial Reconstruction Team Zabul commander, re-enlists Master Sgt. James Sandifer, Forward Operating Base Smart mayor, on top of Alexander's castle in Qalat City, Afghanistan, July 7
    CC BY 2.0 / DVIDSHUB / Re-enlistment on top of Alexander's Castle
    Opium, Oil, Proxy Wars: Ex-Reagan Adm. Official on US' Long Afghanistan Saga
    While US and Taliban representatives have engaged in tentative talks, the Washington-led central Afghanistan government in Kabul has been notably absent.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump earlier declared the possibility of a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Diplomatic experts warned that a quick US withdrawal would lay the grounds for increased violence between multiple armed groups attempting to wrest control of the resource-rich nation.

    "I am concerned that the withdrawal plans are being hurried up," noted former secretary general of NATO Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, adding, "if the US goes ahead with it, it will be a new tragedy for Afghans," cited by Deutsche Welle.

    "But let me be clear that nobody is interested in a permanent military presence in Afghanistan, so it will happen someday," Scheffer remarked.

    Related:

    Professor Points to 'Real Danger of a Nuclear Arms Race in the Middle East'
    US Willing to Create New Separating Lines in Middle East – Moscow
    Moscow: Warsaw Summit Shows US Attempt to Create Dividing Lines in Middle East
    Terrorism in Middle East Region Still Not Eradicated - Qatari Minister
    Tags:
    US pullout, US troop withdrawal, collateral damage, innocent civilians, civilian deaths, civilian casualties, dead, death, retreat, Pentagon, Daesh, Taliban, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, United Nations, UNAMA, Trump, Washington DC, United States, Afghanistan, Kabul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse