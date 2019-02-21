Register
21 February 2019
    Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II

    China's Rocket Force Releases Promotional Video Showcasing DF Ballistic Missiles

    China's core strategic deterrence force on Tuesday released its first promotional video on social media platforms, showcasing the country's DF ballistic missiles and vowing to protect the country's sovereignty.

    Posted on the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force's newly registered Weibo and WeChat accounts, the minute-long video showcases rare scenes of the mobilization, preparation and launch of multiple types of DF ballistic missiles in different terrains and conditions including desert, forest and snow.

    "Those who invade China will be eliminated no matter how far away they are," the video said, noting that the "DF Express," a semi-official nickname of the DF series ballistic missiles, will fulfill their duty.

    Ladd Reef, Spratly Islands, South China Sea
    © REUTERS/ Reuters
    US Military Mulls Base Deployment Near South China Sea - Adm Davidson
    Chinese netizens seem fascinated by the video. Media reports entitled "China's most powerful express are now in service" made a splash across the country.

    In addition to Weibo and WeChat, the Rocket Force also plans to open accounts on other popular Chinese social media platforms such as the video platforms Douyin and Kuaishou, according to a statement the PLA Rocket Force's Publicity and Culture Center sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

    "Wherever information spreads fastest, wherever netizens are most active, wherever we may have the most influence, we will be there," it said.

    The Rocket Force is the nation's core strategic deterrent power, a pillar that sustains China's position as a major country and a footstone to safeguard national security, reads a statement that accompanies the video on WeChat.

    READ MORE: Chinese Military Aircraft Flexes Muscles Flying Near Taiwan

    The social media accounts will publish authoritative information, report on the force's training and exercises, introduce typical experiences and practices, tell the history of the Force and showcase development achievements, said the statement.

    The PLA Rocket Force University of Engineering also opened a Weibo account on Tuesday. It had not issued a statement as of press time.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

    ballistic missile, People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, People's Liberation Army, China
