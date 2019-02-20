Register
11:34 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers, Norway

    Norwegian Armed Forces See 'Disturbing' Wave of Reported Rapes, Sexual Assault

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Almost 170 soldiers of Norway's peacetime strength of 16,000 claim they have been raped or suffered attempted raped in the past year alone. Experts found it particularly conspicuous that nearly half of the alleged victims were men.

    A major survey carried out by the Norwegian Armed Forces has uncovered an alarming incidence of sexual assault, with rape or attempted rape occurring every other day, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    44 soldiers (24 women and 20 men) said they have been raped in the past twelve months, while 123 people said they'd survived a rape attempt. Of them, 35 soldiers claimed that a superior was taking advantage of their position to pressure them to engage in "unwanted sexual activity".

    Chief of Defence Haakon Bruun-Hanssen said that he is surprised at the number of alleged rapes that surfaced in the survey.

    "We are in it together, many people, the Armed Forces are well-regulated and we have implemented a number of measures. So the fact we have so many [sexual assault cases] in and outside of service surprises me and makes me extra angry," Bruun-Hanssen told NRK.

    The chief of defence stressed that only two rape cases have been reported to the police during the same period, while over 40 soldiers claimed to have have been raped. Bruun-Hanssen urged all victims of sexual assault to report the crimes to the police without hesitation.

    READ MORE: Armed and Dangerous: One-Fifth of Finnish Defense Claim Sexual Harassment

    Equality and discrimination ombudsperson Hanne Bjurstrøm suggested that the information about male rape is one of the most surprising things that came to light.

    "The fact that there is an almost 50/50 distribution between women and men who experience something as rough as rape is surprising," Bjurstrøm told NRK. "It shows that we cannot limit it to a culture that primarily targets women. We need a much broader approach. We know from before that it is difficult for women to report rape, but it is perhaps even more so for men," Bjurstrøm said.

    Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen said that this is "far from where the armed forces should be". He admitted that the conditions are much worse than he had hoped and pledged to work to eliminate the problem.

    "It is very sad that we have an organisation where so many have experienced unacceptable behaviour and so many report events that are illegal," Bakke-Jensen told NRK, stressing that the armed forces have zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

    Bakke-Jensen said he expected everyone in the armed forces to "lead the way as good role models" and not tolerate any bullying or harassment. The minister also stressed the importance of having routines in place for people to report assault cases.

    READ MORE: At Ease, Ladies! Norway Discovers Women Undermine Army's Fighting Ability

    Labour MP Anniken Huitfeldt called the results of the survey "disturbing". She said that the situation cannot continue as it is, and ventured that the armed forces haven't done enough to weed out and prevent this sort of behaviour.

    The head of the Norwegian Officers' Association, Torbjørn Bongo, called the results "completely unacceptable" and suggested there was a long way to go.

    Norway's military force in peacetime is slightly over 16,000. Since 2016, when conscription was extended to ladies, women in uniform have made up about 17 percent of the Norwegian armed forces; their percentage is steadily increasing.

    The survey was carried out in the autumn of 2018 and featured answers from 8,085 soldiers.

    Related:

    'Little to Fight With': NATO Reprimands Norway for Lack of Credible Defence
    Norway Invites Tourists to Have Sex on 'Troll's Penis' (PHOTO)
    Symphony of Destruction: WATCH Norwegian Navy Detonate Sunken Frigate's Arms
    Tags:
    sexual assault, rape, armed forces, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse