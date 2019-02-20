Japan Self-Defense Forces Lose Contact With F-2 Fighter - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japan Self-Defense Forces lost contact on Wednesday with one of their F-2 fighters off the coast of the Yamaguchi Prefecture, local media reported.

The contact was lost when the fighter carried out a training flight, the NHK broadcaster reported. The jet is assigned to the Tsuiki air field, located in the Fukuoka Prefecture.

READ MORE: Japan Plans to Buy 20 More F-35A Fighter Jets Amid New Defense Plan — Reports

There were reportedly two officers on board of the disappeared plane. According to Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, both officers are alive.

"Concerning the two crew members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces' F-2 fighter that disappeared from radars, it turned out that they are alive," the minister said addressing to the country's parliament.

However, Iwaya has not provided any other details of the incident.