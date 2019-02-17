Abu Dhabi Purchases Russian Anti-Tank Missile Systems - UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a contract, worth some 147 million dirhams ($40 million), to purchase Kornet-E anti-tank missile systems from Russia, a representative of the UAE armed forces, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al Hassani, said on Sunday.

The contract was signed during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX 2019, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day and will run through 21 February.

"A contract has been signed with the Russian JSC KBP Instrument Design Bureau [defense industry] company to buy Kornet-E systems worth 146,92 million dirhams", Hassani told reporters.

Earlier the day, the five-day IDEX-2019 arms exhibition opened in Abu Dhabi. The director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told reporters that Russia had also received a request from the UAE to modernize Pantsir-S1 systems in service with the Middle Eastern country’s armed forces.

"The Pantsir anti-aircraft system has long been in service with the UAE [armed forces], and this is a service contract for the maintenance of these systems", Al Hassani said at the press conference on the sidelines of the exhibition.

According to the organizers, during the first day of the exhibition, the UAE armed forces signed a number of contracts with local and foreign companies worth more than 4 billion dirhams in total.

IDEX-2019 is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on 17-21 February.

