Moscow, Riyadh Continue Talks on S-400 Air Defence Systems Deal – Arms Exporter

"We are holding additional consultations on this project and the contract is being considered now", Mikheev said.
According to Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation’s spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova, Russia and Saudi Arabia also reached agreements on the deliveries of Russia's Kornet-EM anti-tank systems (NATO reporting name AT-14 Spriggan), TOS-1A Buratino heavy flamethrower systems, AGS-30 grenade launchers and Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles.
READ MORE: Russia's Kalashnikov Kamikaze Drone Successfully Passes Trials — Press Service
In October 2017, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud visited Moscow. It was the first ever visit of a reigning Saudi monarch to Russia. Among a number of bilateral agreements signed during the visit, Moscow and Riyadh reached a preliminary agreement on the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system by Saudi Arabia.