Register
01:55 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Air Refueling with F-22, F-18

    Preparing to Invade China? US Air Force Drills With B-2, F-35, F-22

    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Milano
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 211

    The Pentagon has rolled out its “stealth” aircraft, tasked with breaching enemy anti-air defenses on day one of a potential war.

    The US military recently conducted drills in the Pacific Ocean, rolling out "stealth" aircraft including the discontinued F-22s, the troubled F-35s and even the B-2 Spirit strategic bombers built near the end of the Cold War, Business Insider reported Friday.

    The drills were conducted with the assistance of the USS Wasp, a cross between an aircraft carrier and an amphibious assault vessel.

    Interestingly, the F-35s participated with their weapons stored externally. This method increases the jet's payload, as compared to internal storage, but also significantly increases plane's radar visibility. According to the plane's maker, Lockheed Martin, the external payload model switches the airplane into "beast mode," which is expected to be utilized on day three of a war, after enemy anti-air defenses have been suppressed.

    ​The F-22 Raptors, however, reportedly trained for day one operations, which might indicate the F-35's stealth capabilities have turned out to be not so perfect as hoped.

    ​The B-2s are capable of carrying gravity nuclear bombs, as well as "massive ordnance penetrators," or GBU-57s, believed to be the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal (they are actually almost 1.5 times heavier than the infamous "Mother of All Bombs," the GBU-43/B).

    The F-22s and the B-2s are viewed as "door kickers," aircraft tasked with breaching enemy defences on the first day of a war, paving the way for the less stealthy fighters, Insider writes.

    ​The B-2s spent their time near Hawaii "going out to an airspace and practicing realistic threats," with an F-22 on either wing, Lt. Col. Robert Schoeneberg, commander of the 393rd Bomb Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, told the website. The Pacific area of responsibility "is of high importance as of late," he said, adding that "it will continue to be of high importance."

    The military drills come at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China over the South China Sea, with the Chinese military reportedly deploying nuclear-capable bombers and anti-air missile defenses and radars in the region and openly threatening to sink US aircraft carriers with its "carrier killer" long-range cruise missiles.

    Ladd Reef, Spratly Islands, South China Sea
    © REUTERS/ Reuters
    US Military Mulls Base Deployment Near South China Sea - Adm Davidson
    ​Recently, China has come up with a technological solution intended to nullify US airplanes' low visibility advantage by deploying a networked system of radars, capable of creating composite radar pictures from signals received by many stations at the same time, Insider reports.

    "China is fielding networked air-defense systems that can coordinate the radar pictures from multiple sites in an area like the South China Sea," Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments who was formerly a special assistant to the chief of US naval operations, told the website.

    "This could enable the radars to see F-35Bs or other low-observable aircraft from the side or back aspect, where they have higher radar signatures, and share that information with [surface-to-air missile] launchers elsewhere in the region to engage the F-35Bs," he added.

    The dispute over the South China Sea sparked after Beijing claimed most of the waters for itself; Chinese claims are contested by several regional countries, and the US has since repeatedly interfered in the dispute, saying it's conducting "freedom of navigation" operations in the waters.

    Related:

    WATCH: US F-22 Fighter Jets Severely Damaged in Florida Hurricane
    US May Scramble F-22 Fighters in Response to S-300 Missiles in Syria – Reports
    How Does China’s Stealth ‘Weilong’ J-20 Warcraft Stack Up to the US F-22 Raptor?
    Decorated US F-22 Raptor Pilot Accused of Raping Sleeping Woman in 2014
    Lockheed Shares Coveted F-22 Designs With Tokyo
    Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft
    Tags:
    military drills, B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, F-35, F-22 Raptor, US Military, South China Sea, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse