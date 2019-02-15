Register
05:26 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US soldier takes part in an exercise called Saber Junction at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany

    OICW All Over Again? US Army Seeks Next-Gen Gun With Tank Aiming Computer

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    The US Army once again seeks to develop an all-purpose, high-tech, computerized gun to replace the standard-issue squad carbines and machine guns.

    The US Army seeks to replace today's M4A1 carbines and M249 light machine guns with a next-gen weapon that will utilize computer systems to allow "unprecedented accuracy," incorporating technology currently deployed on main battle tanks, according to Popular Mechanics.

    Currently named the Next Generation Squad Weapon, or NGSW, the program aims to develop two guns to replace squad carbines and light machine guns. Little is known about the planned weapons, but it has been disclosed that they will utilize a new 6.8-millimeter round and lightweight ammunition system and have a reduced acoustic and flash signature. But the main feature is computerized optics.

    Currently, main battle tanks utilize computer systems that allow the gunner to adjust their aim based on a wide range of factors, including range, wind speed, barrel temperature and even barrel age. The technology was first introduced in the 1970s — to great effect — but the size and weight of the components meant only heavy vehicles could carry it.

    AK-15 and AK-12
    © Sputnik / Vasily Raksha
    Kalashnikov Concern Plans to Start Production of NATO-Standard Assault Rifle in 2019
    According to a Military.com report, the optics will not only adjust the shooter's aim, removing the need for coarse ballistic calculations, but will also feature a night-vision mode and even a camera to allow for shooting around corners.

    The optics are expected to work with the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), a program developed by Microsoft under a $480 million military contract. Basically, IVAS is a heads-up display showing the weapon's reticle and other tactical information on a goggle or eyepiece, Military.com reports.

    The weapon, which is supposed to incorporate a wide array of sensors, must be tough enough to withstand combat conditions while remaining relatively lightweight. According to Joe L'Etoile, a veteran Marine officer who leads the Close Combat Lethality Task Force (CCLTF) who was quoted by Military.com, a 7-pound M4A1 carbine sporting all supported attachments becomes an unwieldy, 20-pound monstrosity.

    Currently, five companies — AAI Corporation Textron Systems, FN America LLC, General Dynamics-OTS Inc., PCP Tactical LLC. and Sig Sauer, Inc. — are competing for the Army contract. The company whose prototype wins will be awarded a $10 million budget in the first year, and $150 million each consecutive year, according to an October Army Times report.

    ​The NGSW program evokes memories of the notorious Objective Individual Combat Weapon (OICW) program, which also sought to create the super-weapon of the future. The OICW, which sought to replace the then-standard M16 rifle, was supposed to be a 5.56-millimeter rifle, crammed together with a 20-millimeter magazine-fed grenade launcher and a high-tech scope featuring a ballistic computer. Though multiple prototypes were produced, they failed to meet cost, weight and even lethality requirements. The program, which cost millions of dollars, was shelved in the 2000s as a failure.

    Related:

    'Firm and Steady Commitment': US Supplies Laser-Guided Rockets to Lebanese Army
    Pompeo Has Diplomatic War-Making Agenda in Europe – Former US Army Officer
    US Contact With Venezuelan Army to Change Its Stance Unacceptable - Moscow
    EU Needs Army Not to Be ‘Ball’ Played Between China, US, Russia - CDU Chair
    Guaido Not Ruling Out Intervention Amid Alleged US Contacts With Venezuelan Army
    Venezuelan Army Chopper Crashes Amid Drills Against 'Possible US Aggression'
    Tags:
    computer, Rifle, gun, weapon, NGSW, OICW, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse