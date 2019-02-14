Russian Concern Almaz-Antey to Take Part in IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi

The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation will present a broad range of military products at the 14th International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi on 17-21 February 2019, the corporation's press service reports.

The united stand of one of Russia's largest defence industry enterprises will display models of long-range air defence missile systems and medium- and short-range air defence missile complexes.

READ MORE: Russian Defense Giant Almaz-Antey to Show Off Equipment at 2018 China Airshow

© AFP 2018 / KARIM SAHIB Russia Unveils Training System for Air Defense Battalions' Commanders at IDEX

The exposition includes models of elements of the Antey-2500 air defence missile system, the latest Viking air defence missile complex, the Tor-M2E and Tor-M2K missile systems mounted on a tracked or wheeled chassis, and autonomous combat modules from Tor-M2KM.

Visitors to the stand will have an opportunity to learn about the automated control complexes Baikal-1ME, Fundament-ME (MAE), and Krym KTE, air defence missile systems S-400 Triumph and Antey-2500, the anti-aircraft missile system S-300PMU2 Favorit, air defense missile complexes Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E, Tor M2K and Tor M2KM, the Tunguska-M1 air defence gun/missile system, the Shilka-M4 armoured anti-aircraft gun, the autonomous simulator 9F678M for 9А331ME, and the 9F6021E Adyutant universal target training complex. They will also learn about the concern's capabilities for modernising and repairing previously supplied equipment. A separate monitor will present information about military products for the Navy, including Rif-M and Shtil-1 sea-based air defence missile complexes.

READ MORE: Russian Concern Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Aero India 2019

Almaz-Antey Deputy Director General for Production Technology Policy Alexander Vedrov, who is leading the holding's delegation at the show, was quoted by the company's press service as saying: "Almaz-Antey is taking part in IDEX 2019 to reinforce its reputation as a reliable supplier of exclusive defence products for the Russian Armed Forces and foreign customers and expand its range of potential customers among Middle East countries".

Vedrov emphasised that Almaz-Antey consistently demonstrates its technical independence, economic stability, and highly competitive products. Its representatives plan to hold a number of meetings and talks with potential customers at the exhibition.

Almaz-Antey has the right to engage in independent foreign trade activities regarding its military products, including the supply of spare parts, repair and modernisation of previously supplied hardware, and training of its customers' personnel. In 2017, Almaz-Antey, which employs about 130,000 people, was among the world's top ten producers of military hardware. It was ranked eighth among the Defense News top 100 global defence companies. The militaries of over 50 countries are equipped with its systems.