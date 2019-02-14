Lockheed Martin Expands Its Research and Development Centre in Florida

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that it is expanding its research and development facilities in the US state of Florida.

“Today, Lockheed Martin announced the opening of its $50 million, 255,000 square foot Research and Development II facility in Orlando, Florida", the release said.

Since 2017, Lockheed Martin has created more than 1,000 jobs to support the facility and others in Orlando, with hundreds more expected over the next three to five years, the release noted.

“We will continue our strong partnerships with local and state governments, community partners and area universities to grow our business, our workforce”, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President Frank St. John said in the release.

Lockheed Martin's Orlando operations include both Missiles and Fire Control and Rotary and Mission Systems divisions.

Across Florida, the company's operations support an estimated 40,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, with work spanning 1,300 Florida businesses and suppliers, according to the release.

On Monday, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release the latest US Navy contract that is valued at at $184 million. The contract authorizes full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2 systems for aircraft carriers and other warships.

Lockheed Martin has provided the US Navy with SEWIP Block 2 development, production and engineering services since 2009 and has been delivering and supporting the installation of SEWIP Block 2 systems as the Navy upgrades electronic warfare defenses against anti-ship missile threats fleet wide.