Register
00:08 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Globus II Radar stations are seen in Vardoe, northern Norway

    Norwegian Lt General Alleges Russia Conducted 'Mock Air Raid' on Arctic Radar

    © AFP 2018 / Pierre-Henry DESHAYES
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    8224

    There are no indications that relations between Russia and the West will improve in 2019, Norwegian Lieutenant General Morten Haga Lunde has suggested.

    While presenting Focus 2019, the Norwegian Intelligence Service's most recent analytical report on threats and security, its director Lieutenant General Morten Haga Lunde claimed that Russian Su-24s flying in an attack formation performed a mock strike on a Norwegian radar array about a year ago, turning away shortly before entering Norwegian airspace.

    During his speech at Oslo's Military Society, Haga Lunde revealed a map of a wing of 11 Sukhoi-24 (NATO code name: Fencer) supersonic attack aircraft taking off from Monchegorsk air base on the Kola Peninsula and flying out over the Barents Sea before making a sharp turn and proceeding in an attack formation towards Vardø, Norway's most northeastern town and home to a powerful radar administered by the Norwegian Intelligence Service. The exercise allegedly happened on 14 February, 2018.

    Morten Haga Lunde claimed that this scenario was very similar to what allegedly took place on 24 March 2017, but with more aircraft. At that time, Norway claimed nine Russian jets took part in the mock attack.

    READ MORE: Norway Beefs Up Arctic Defences at Russia's Doorstep

    Haga Lunde also claimed that Russia's rhetoric against Norway has become "sharper".

    Kristian Åtland, an expert on Russian military activities in the Arctic with the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), told the Barents Observer news outlet that the mock attack resembled a "deliberate and carefully planned Russian signalling operation".

    Åtland suggested that this is Russia's way of conveying its displeasure with political or military developments in the country's northwest. He called the alleged mock attack "strategic communication by non-verbal means", which, he claimed, was aimed at influencing or intimidating Western political or military decision-makers. According to Åtland, the "emerging challenges" in the High North don't contribute to an atmosphere of trust and predictability at the regional level.

    The Norwegian fishing village of Vardø has, due to its proximity to the Kola Peninsula, home to Russia's Northern Fleet, become the perfect location for radar surveillance. Since 1998, Vardø has housed a radar installation called Globus II, which is officially tasked with tracking space junk. However, its believed role in the US anti-missile system and capability of building a signature database of Russian missiles have made it a thorn in Norwegian-Russian relations. An updated and more powerful radar called Globus III has been under construction since 2017.

    READ MORE: Too Big! Norwegian Locals Sulk Over False Info on New Top Secret US Radar

    Earlier this week, the Norwegian Intelligence Service claimed in its annual report that Russia had blocked GPS signals in Norwegian border regions "in repeated incidents since 2017", adding that these incidents coincided with military drills in Norway, such as the Trident Juncture held in late October and early November 2018. These allegations, also voiced by Finland, were dismissed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as "fantasy". Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted an existing trend of accusing Russia of "various deadly sins".

    So far, Moscow has yet to comment on the mock attack allegations.

    Related:

    NATO Concerned Over Norway's Insufficient Defence Spending as Russia’s Neighbor
    Norwegian Firm Mulls Suing Government Over Pressure to Spy on Russia – Reports
    Norway Provides No Data on GPS Glitches Reportedly Caused by Russia – Embassy
    Norway Beefs Up Arctic Defences at Russia's Doorstep
    'Crimea is Russian!' - Norwegian Right-Wing Heavyweight
    NATO Calls GPS Jamming 'Dangerous, Disruptive', Joins Norway in Accusing Russia
    Tags:
    radar, Su-24, Morten Haga Lunde, Sergei Lavrov, Vardo, Scandinavia, Kola Peninsula, Russia, Arctic, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse