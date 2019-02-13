Register
00:08 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Military Innovation Technopolis Era, Anapa

    Russian Military to Develop Arms Based on New Physical Principles

    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5480

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Military Innovation Technopolis Era will start work on the creation of arms based on new physical principles and of systems for detecting underwater objects, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is in charge of the defense industry, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    According to Borisov's office, the Military Innovation Technopolis Era will focus on several new "promising areas": creation of small spacecraft, weapons based on new physical principles, military geo-information platforms, hydroacoustic systems for objects detection and development of artificial intelligence technologies for the defense industry.

    Borisov will hold a visit to the technopolis later on Wednesday in order to hold a conference on cooperation between the Russian Defense Ministry and universities and defense companies on research carried out in the technopolis.

    READ MORE: Test-Launch of Russia's Newest Sarmat ICBM

    In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a high evaluation to the new military technopolis in the southern city of Anapa, which is scheduled to start its work at full capacity in late 2019, and instructed defense industry enterprises to establish close contacts with the new innovation center.

    The crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 have conducted simulated firing of Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile with a small radar signature and high maneuverability
    Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian MiG-31 With Kinzhal Missiles Unveiled by Putin Ready for Combat Use - Defense Ministry
    Vladimir Putin also noted that the young people working at Era had passed a competitive selection process in leading universities nationwide.

    The idea of military scientific research units was first proposed in 2013 by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who suggested that initially the time spent by undergraduate students in defense projects could count toward their mandatory one-year military service.

    The Russian Armed Forces are reportedly in the midst of an extensive overhaul, including a gradual transition to an all-volunteer cadre, organizational restructuring and modernization of weaponry.

    READ MORE:  Russian Scientists Suggest Disposing of Waste by Adding it to Fuel

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Suggest Disposing of Waste by Adding it to Fuel
    Russian Scientists Simplify Synthesis of Effective Materials for Electronics
    Russian, Czech Scientists Make Biodegradable Nanofiber Bandage for Fast Healing
    Russian Scientists Reveal How Mars Mission Will Impact Astronauts' Lifespans
    Russian, Indian Scientists Worried About Sharp Rise in Autism
    Tags:
    new principles, physics, arms, Military Innovation Technopolis Era, Yury Borisov, Russia, Anapa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse