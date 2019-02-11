Russia Completes Testing of Poliment-Redut Shipborne Air Defence Missile System

"The state testing of the Poliment-Redut air defence missile system has been completed," Korolev said as quoted by the Russian Krasnaya Zvesda newspaper.
Russia's Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates (Project 22350) have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a top speed of 29 knots and can go for up to 15 days without resupplying.
In November, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that more than 10 launches of Poliment-Redut missiles on various types of targets had been conducted during state tests in the Northern Fleet.
