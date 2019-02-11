Russia Completes Testing of Poliment-Redut Shipborne Air Defence Missile System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The testing of the Russian shipborne Poliment-Redut air defence missile system for the frigates of the Project 22350 series has been completed, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Vladimir Korolev has announced.

"The state testing of the Poliment-Redut air defence missile system has been completed," Korolev said as quoted by the Russian Krasnaya Zvesda newspaper.

The air defence missile system is capable of hitting air targets located within an up to 150-kilometer (93-mile) radius and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates (Project 22350) have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a top speed of 29 knots and can go for up to 15 days without resupplying.

In November, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that more than 10 launches of Poliment-Redut missiles on various types of targets had been conducted during state tests in the Northern Fleet.