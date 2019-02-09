WATCH Ka-27 Military Helicopter Lands on Ship in Low Visibility

The Russian Defence Ministry published a video of drills being conducted by the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation, which showed the landing of a Ka-27 military helicopter in difficult meteorological conditions.

The Ministry’s YouTube channel posted a video of a helicopter landing on the decks of project 20380 corvettes and Yaroslav Mudryi patrol ship of the Baltic Fleet. It demonstrates how naval aviation works in adverse weather conditions. According to the Ministry, the crew completed more than 60 landings during the drills.

The manoeuvres included landing in drift and moving during the light and dark hours of the day. The pilots also worked on methods of searching and tracking enemy submarines.

READ MORE: Russian Helicopters Developing New Shipborne Chopper to Replace Ka-27

"Each pilot must have the skills to control the helicopter in conditions of insufficient visibility, when it is necessary to perform a flight task, to carry out safe take-off and landing on the deck of the ship, focusing exclusively on instruments," the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.