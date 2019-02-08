Register
18:25 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Buk-M2E missile system. (File)

    Russian Concern Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Aero India 2019

    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation is one of Russia’s biggest defence industry enterprises. It will display a broad range of military and civilian products at the 12th Aero India International Aerospace Show 2019 to be held in Bangalore on February 20-24, the corporation’s press service reports.

    At its united stand, the corporation will display products of its six subsidiaries. These include models and media presentations of air defence missile systems and air defence missile complexes of long, medium and short range. Visitors of the fair will have an opportunity to see such air defence missile systems as S-400 Triumph, Antey-2500, and S-300PMU-2 Favorit, as well as the air defence missile complex Buk-M2E, modifications of the air defence missile complex Tor, including Tor-M2E and Tor-M2K mounted on tracked or wheeled chassis, and autonomous combat modules from Tor-M2KM.

    The all-altitude radar (center) and anti-aircraft missile containers (left) of the S-400 Triumph air defense regiment. File photo
    © Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko
    Russia's Almaz-Antey Corp. to Show Cutting-Edge Military Equipment in India
    In addition, the stand will display information about the Tunguska-M1 air defence gun/missile system, the Osa-AKM1 air defence missile complex and the 9F6021E Adyutant universal target training complex.    

    Air space control radars occupy a special place in the exposition. The multi-purpose radar 55Zh6ME, the mobile on-duty radar 55Zh6UME, mobile radars 1L121E and 1L1215E, and small radars 1L122-1E and RTK E-801E will be demonstrated with models and video presentations.

    Almaz-Antey is also going to showcase the following civilian products: the DMRL-3 Doppler Weather Radar and the ROSC-1 Radar-Optical Complex for securing facilities and neutralizing UAVs.

    READ MORE: Russian Defense Giant Almaz-Antey to Show Off Equipment at 2018 China Airshow

    S-300V and S-300VM anti-aircraft long distance missile systems showcased at the 2nd International Forum 'Engineering Technologies 2012' in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Almaz-Antey to Display New Military and Civilian Equipment in Astana
    Quoting Almaz-Antey Deputy Director-General for Foreign Economic Activities Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, the press service reported: "Almaz-Antey is taking part in Aero India 2019 to reinforce its reputation as a reliable supplier of exclusive defence products for the Russian Armed Forces, and expand its range of potential customers among Southeast Asian countries."

    He said representatives of the corporation plan to hold a number of meetings and talks with potential customers.

    Almaz-Antey has the right to engage in independent foreign trade activities regarding its military products, including the supply of spare parts, repair and modernization of previously supplied hardware, and training of its customers' personnel. In 2017, Almaz-Antey, which employs about 130,000 people, was among the world's top ten producers of military hardware. It was ranked eighth among the Defense News top 100 global defence companies. The militaries of over 50 countries are equipped with its systems. 

    Related:

    Russian Defense Giant Almaz-Antey to Show Off Equipment at 2018 China Airshow
    Almaz-Antey to Display New Military and Civilian Equipment in Astana
    Russia's Almaz-Antey Corp. to Show Cutting-Edge Military Equipment in India
    Media Attacks Attempt to Discredit Russia's Almaz-Antey S-400 System
    Tags:
    defense systems, concern, modification, Aero India, Almaz-Antey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse