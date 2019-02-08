Russia Scrambles Jets 4 Times to Intercept Spy Planes Near Border Over Past Week

According to the material, Russian jets have been scrambled four times to intercept foreign planes over the past week.
This s not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Last week, Krasnaya Zvezda published a weekly infographic showing that Russia detected 23 foreign spy aircraft near its border.
READ MORE: Russia Spotted 23 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week
Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that NATO has significantly boosted its reconnaissance activities in the Baltics and the Black Sea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)