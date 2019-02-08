Russia Scrambles Jets 4 Times to Intercept Spy Planes Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have detected 24 foreign reconnaissance aircraft near the border, the weekly infographic, published by the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday, showed.

According to the material, Russian jets have been scrambled four times to intercept foreign planes over the past week.

No foreign aircraft had crossed into the Russian airspace, the newspaper added.

This s not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Last week, Krasnaya Zvezda published a weekly infographic showing that Russia detected 23 foreign spy aircraft near its border.

Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that NATO has significantly boosted its reconnaissance activities in the Baltics and the Black Sea.