Russia Proposes That US Destroy Tomahawk Missile Launchers Falling Under INF

Washington announced its suspension of obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on 1 February, claiming that it would withdraw from the agreement unless Russia "returns to compliance" within 6 months.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that the United States had been violating the INF Treaty, creating conditions for the production of missiles banned by the agreement.

"Despite the openness of the Russian Defence Ministry to a substantive dialogue on the parties’ fulfilment of their obligations under the INF Treaty, the United States has not provided any evidence to support their stated position. At the same time, the United States has not taken the required action to eliminate the breach of its own obligations under the treaty", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov added.

At the same time, Moscow proposed that the US destroy its strike aerial drones, as they fall under "land-based cruise missile" category.

According to Konashenkov, Moscow also urged Washington to return to compliance and destroy its MK-41 systems designed to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The spokesman also addressed the US note on the treaty.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has familiarized itself with the content of the US State Department's note on the suspension the US side's participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the beginning of the withdrawal procedure", he said.

Before the suspension of obligations in February, the US repeatedly accused Russia of violating the 1987 INF Treaty by testing the M9729 missile. Moscow, in turn, denied the claims, pointing out that the US was using a false pretext in order to leave the deal because other countries like China have developed their own intermediate-range nuclear capabilities.